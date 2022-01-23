Alexa
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ

MND reports 2nd largest incursion by Chinese military aircraft into Taiwan's ADIZ in history

  180
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/23 23:34
(MND images) 

(MND images) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Sunday (Jan. 23) reported the intrusion of 39 Chinese military aircraft into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ), matching the record for the second-largest incursion in one day.

At 10:45 p.m. on Sunday evening, the MND reported that 39 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft infringed on Taiwan's ADIZ. The aircraft included 24 Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, 10 Chengdu J-10 fighters, one Xi'an H-6 bomber, two Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare aircraft (Y-9 EW), and two Shaanxi Y-8 electronic intelligence spotter planes (Y-8 ELINT).

The 10 J-10s, 24 J-16s, and H-6 flew right off the southwestern edge of the median line. The two Y-9 EWs, 24 J-16s, and 2 Y-8 ELINTs flew in the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ, just to the northeast of the Dongsha Islands.

39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Map of incursions by PLAAF aircraft on Jan. 23. (MND image)

The MND said that it responded by scrambling combat patrol aircraft, issuing radio warnings, and deploying air defense missile systems.

The 39 PLAAF military aircraft spotted on Sunday, match the 39 detected on Oct. 2, 2021, the second-highest number recorded on one day. The all-time record for the most Chinese military aircraft seen violating Taiwan's ADIZ in a single day was set on Oct. 4 of 2021 with 56 PLAAF planes.

On Saturday (Jan. 22), the U.S. Pacific Fleet on its Facebook page announced that five flattops from the U.S. and Japan conducted a training exercise in the Philippine Sea that day. The major ships present included the USS Carl Vinson, USS Abraham Lincoln, USS America, and USS Essex, as well as the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga.
Updated : 2022-01-24 00:06 GMT+08:00

