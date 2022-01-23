Alexa
Pieters wins in Abu Dhabi for biggest career victory

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 21:53
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Thomas Pieters claimed the sixth and biggest European tour title of his career by winning the Abu Dhabi Championship by one shot after a turbulent final round on Sunday.

The Belgian shot an even par 72 in the final round for a total of 278 to edge Rafa Cabrera Bello and Shubhankar Sharma in joint second.

Viktor Hovland (72) fell short in his bid for a third victory in his last four events and finished in joint fourth place with Victor Dubuisson (69), two shots back.

Scott Jamieson, who was bidding for a wire-to-wire victory after leading at the end of each of the first three rounds, tumbled to joint 10th place after shooting a final-round 77.

Updated : 2022-01-23 23:00 GMT+08:00

