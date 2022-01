Australian Open Results

Sunday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD33,784,200 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Fourth Round

Rafael Nadal (6), Spain, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 7-6 (14), 6-2, 6-2.

Denis Shapovalov (14), Canada, def. Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Gael Monfils (17), France, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 7-5, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Matteo Berrettini (7), Italy, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (19), Spain, 7-5, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Women's Singles

Fourth Round

Madison Keys, United States, def. Paula Badosa (8), Spain, 6-3, 6-1.

Barbora Krejcikova (4), Czech Republic, def. Victoria Azarenka (24), Belarus, 6-2, 6-2.

Jessica Pegula (21), United States, def. Maria Sakkari (5), Greece, 7-6 (0), 6-3.

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Third Round

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (6), Germany, def. Jason Kubler and Christopher O'Connell, Australia, walkover.

Filip Polasek, Slovakia, and John Peers (5), Australia, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (12), Germany, 6-1, 6-2.

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (8), Britain, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, def. Pablo Andujar and Pedro Martinez, Spain, 7-5, 7-5.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar (15), Uruguay, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Third Round

Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Magda Linette, Poland, and Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (14), China, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, Spain, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, and Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, 6-1, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Sania Mirza, India, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Ellen Perez, Australia, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Ben McLachlan and Ena Shibahara (8), Japan, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Kristina Mladenovic (5), France, def. Arina Rodionova and Marc Polmans, Australia, 6-2, 6-7 (8), 10-8.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-4.