India bowls first in final ODI in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — India won the toss and chose to bowl first on in the third and final one-day international in South Africa on Sunday seeking a consolation win to end its tour.

South Africa has already clinched the series after winning the first two games, while India also lost the test series 2-1 and saw Virat Kohli step down from the captaincy.

India made four changes to its team for the final ODI, with Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Deepak Chahar and Prasidh Krishna all coming in for the final act of the tour in Cape Town.

South Africa made just one change, giving allrounder Dwaine Pretorius a chance in place of legspinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

___

Lineups:

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi.

India: KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

___

