Temperatures to drop slightly in north Taiwan Monday as northeasterly winds arrive

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures rose significantly on Sunday (Jan. 23), with brief, local rains likely in mountainous areas and along the eastern side of the country, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said.

The weather will be affected by the arrival of northeasterly winds on Monday and Tuesday (Jan. 24-25), with scattered rains in the north and along the east coast. Short local showers are also expected in central Taiwan on Monday, according to Wu.

As this wave of northeasterly winds is weak, temperatures in the north will drop only slightly, while the weather in the central and southern regions of the country will be comfortable during the day but cooler during the morning and at night, Wu said.

On Wednesday and Thursday (Jan. 26-27), the western coast will see mostly clear skies and rising temperatures, while scattered showers are still expected along the east coast, the meteorologist added.

From Friday to Saturday (Jan. 28-29), humidity from off the southern coast will move in to bring rain across Taiwan. From next Sunday (Jan. 30), cold air will arrive along with occasional rains in the north and east. The air will be drier next Monday (Jan. 31) and on Lunar New Year’s Day (Feb. 1), with mostly clear skies along the western side of the country and short local rains along the eastern side, according to Wu.