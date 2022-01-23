AP PHOTOS: Ukrainians observe pagan-rooted new year festival

Traditional costume masks used to celebrate the Malanka festival are placed on a fence in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. D... Traditional costume masks used to celebrate the Malanka festival are placed on a fence in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Dressed as goats, bears, oxen and cranes, many Ukrainians rang in the new year last week in the colorful rituals of the Malanka holiday. Malanka, which draws on pagan folk tales, marks the new year according to the Julian calendar, meaning it falls on Jan. 13-14. In the festivities, celebrants go from house to house, where the dwellers offer them food. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)