Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: Ukrainians observe pagan-rooted new year festival

By ETHAN SWOPE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/23 16:04
A villager, dressed in a traditional bear costume, celebrates the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Dress...
Ivan Perchek dresses in a traditional bear costume ahead of the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Mala...
Villagers decorate bear costumes in preparation for the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Et...
A man walks towards a building where traditional bear costumes are prepared for the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Children, dressed in traditional costumes, pose for a photo while celebrating the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Thursday, Ja...
Participants, dressed in traditional costumes, dance while celebrating the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 14, 20...
Participants, dressed in traditional costumes, celebrate the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/...
A participant, dressed in a traditional costume, leans on a windowsill while celebrating the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, F...
Participants, dressed in traditional costumes, cross a bridge while celebrating the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Friday, Ja...
Villagers, dressed as soldiers, guard a check point during Malanka celebrations near the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP ...
Traditional costume masks used to celebrate the Malanka festival are placed on a fence in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. D...
Villagers dressed in traditional costumes, rest , eat and drink while celebrating the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Friday, ...
Children are handed money as a gift while celebrating the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/E...
A villager, dressed in a traditional bear costume, celebrates the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Dress...
Participants, dressed in traditional costumes, eat and drink while celebrating the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Friday, Jan...
Participants, dressed in traditional costumes, celebrate the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Phot...
Participants, dressed in traditional costumes, ride in a horse-drawn cart while celebrating the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine...
An aerial view of villagers parading the street while celebrating the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2022....
Participants dressed in traditional costumes, celebrate the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/E...
Children dressed in bear costumes, pose for a photo while celebrating the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 14, 202...
Participants, dressed in traditional costumes, take a break while celebrating the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Friday, Jan....
A girl, dressed in a traditional costume, reacts after being handed money as a gift while celebrating the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoils...

A villager, dressed in a traditional bear costume, celebrates the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Dress...

Ivan Perchek dresses in a traditional bear costume ahead of the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Mala...

Villagers decorate bear costumes in preparation for the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Et...

A man walks towards a building where traditional bear costumes are prepared for the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Wednesday,...

Children, dressed in traditional costumes, pose for a photo while celebrating the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Thursday, Ja...

Participants, dressed in traditional costumes, dance while celebrating the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 14, 20...

Participants, dressed in traditional costumes, celebrate the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/...

A participant, dressed in a traditional costume, leans on a windowsill while celebrating the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, F...

Participants, dressed in traditional costumes, cross a bridge while celebrating the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Friday, Ja...

Villagers, dressed as soldiers, guard a check point during Malanka celebrations near the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP ...

Traditional costume masks used to celebrate the Malanka festival are placed on a fence in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. D...

Villagers dressed in traditional costumes, rest , eat and drink while celebrating the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Friday, ...

Children are handed money as a gift while celebrating the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/E...

A villager, dressed in a traditional bear costume, celebrates the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Dress...

Participants, dressed in traditional costumes, eat and drink while celebrating the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Friday, Jan...

Participants, dressed in traditional costumes, celebrate the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Phot...

Participants, dressed in traditional costumes, ride in a horse-drawn cart while celebrating the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine...

An aerial view of villagers parading the street while celebrating the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2022....

Participants dressed in traditional costumes, celebrate the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/E...

Children dressed in bear costumes, pose for a photo while celebrating the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 14, 202...

Participants, dressed in traditional costumes, take a break while celebrating the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Friday, Jan....

A girl, dressed in a traditional costume, reacts after being handed money as a gift while celebrating the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoils...

KRASNOILSK, Ukraine (AP) — Dressed as goats, bears, oxen and cranes, many Ukrainians ring in the new year in the colorful rituals of the Malanka holiday.

Malanka, which draws on pagan folk tales, marks the new year according to the Julian calendar, meaning it falls on Jan. 13-14.

In the festivities, celebrants go from house to house, where the dwellers offer them food. According to tradition, a household should have 12 dishes on offer — one for each month of the year. Pancakes, pies and cheese dumplings are common dishes for the holiday.

The celebrations stem from a pagan myth about Malanka, a daughter of the Slavic deity Lada, who was once kidnapped by an evil snake and locked up in the underworld before being rescued.

One of the most famous rituals is the driving of a man dressed as a goat, symbolizing a dying and resurrecting deity. In some areas, homeowners will burn straw and a didukh — a decoration made from a sheaf of wheat — to symbolize the death of everything bad.

Updated : 2022-01-23 18:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
"