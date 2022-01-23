Alexa
Mirage 2000 undergoes repairs after tires overheat

Overheated tires attributed to fighter jet's extra fuel weight

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/23 17:22
Mirage 2000 taking off.

Mirage 2000 taking off. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The wheels of a Mirage 2000 fighter jet overheated upon landing Sunday (Jan. 23), the Air Force said.

The fighter jet had conducted a training mission in Taitung. Immediately after landing at Chihhang Air Base, the tires overheated and the tire pressure protection device automatically activated.

Wu Jung-hua (吳榮華), director of political warfare at Chihhang Air Base, said that after taking off, the pilot noticed a warning signal light up on the instrument panel and immediately returned to base. Ground personnel will handle any necessary repairs according to existing procedures to ensure the aircraft is properly maintained, CNA cited Wu as saying.

Military officials explained that the fighter in question had not flown in a long time, so there was still a lot of fuel left in its tank. This added weight increases the braking force required for landing and in turn generates a lot of heat as the wheels touch the tarmac.

In order to protect the jet and pilot, the aircraft’s computer system automatically activates the tire pressure protection device to relieve the tire pressure and avoid an accident caused by overheated tires, per CNA.
Taiwan
Mirage 2000
Chihhang Air Base
overheated tires
Taiwan Air Force

