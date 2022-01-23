Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Defense shines as Boise St. beats San Diego St. 42-37

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 14:45
Defense shines as Boise St. beats San Diego St. 42-37

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Boise State held San Diego State to 37 points on 28.1% shooting en route to a 42-37 win on Saturday night, the Broncos' 12th consecutive victory.

Both marks represented season bests for the Broncos.

Tyson Degenhart had 14 points for Boise State, and Marcus Shaver Jr. added 13 points.

Emmanuel Akot had eight rebounds for Boise State (15-4, 6-0 Mountain West Conference).

San Diego State totaled 14 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Lamont Butler had 10 points for the Aztecs (10-4, 2-1), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Nathan Mensah added 10 points and nine rebounds. Matt Bradley had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 16:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
"