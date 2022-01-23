Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days

None of 166 cases diagnosed in Taiwan since Jan. 3 have experienced serious symptoms: CDC official

  230
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/23 16:05
Philip Lo

Philip Lo (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All recently diagnosed local COVID-19 cases have been asymptomatic or experienced only cold-like symptoms, Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), who is also deputy chief of the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) medical response division, said on Saturday (Jan. 22).

There have been 166 local cases since a janitor at Taoyuan International Airport was diagnosed on Jan. 3.

Among those cases, none have experienced severe symptoms, Lo said, adding that 46 have been asymptomatic and that 120 have had light symptoms, CNA reported.

According to the CDC official, preliminary investigations revealed that the most common symptoms among these patients were a sore throat (55%), followed by a cough (42%), fever (27%), and runny nose (15%) —symptoms also caused by the common cold. Some of the cases reportedly thought they had a cold before being diagnosed, per CNA.

All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
(CNA image)
CDC
CECC
Taoyuan International Airport
common cold

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
2022/01/22 14:11
390,000 obtain Taiwan’s digital COVID pass during first morning
390,000 obtain Taiwan’s digital COVID pass during first morning
2022/01/21 20:47
AmCham calls on Taiwan to relax COVID travel restrictions
AmCham calls on Taiwan to relax COVID travel restrictions
2022/01/19 20:05
Arrivals from India, SE Asia must wait at Taiwan airport for PCR results
Arrivals from India, SE Asia must wait at Taiwan airport for PCR results
2022/01/19 17:49
Taiwan Taoyuan Airport sees record low passengers in 2021
Taiwan Taoyuan Airport sees record low passengers in 2021
2022/01/18 20:39