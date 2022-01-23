Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Jan. 23) announced 89 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 52 are local and 37 are imported, and no deaths.

The CECC pointed out that the new local cases include 32 males and 20 females from under five years old to 80.

The imported cases include 17 males and 20 females ranging in age from under 10 to 70. They arrived between Jan. 8 and 22.

Among these 37, 12 arrived from the U.S., three from France, two from the U.K., and one each from Denmark, India, Ukraine, the Philippines, Turkey, and Australia. The origins of the other 14 imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 18,325 cases of COVID-19, including 3,368 imported ones, while 851 people have succumbed to the disease.



(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)