Hampton beats High Point 68-64 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 13:08
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Najee Garvin scored 18 point to lead Hampton to 68-64 overtime win over High Point on Saturday.

Hampton (5-10, 1-3 Big South Conference) ended a four-game losing streak and won for the first time since a 54-53 victory against William & Mary on Dec. 9.

Raymond Bethea Jr. added 16 points for Hampton, which closed regulation on a 9-2 run. Russell Dean had 13 points and heaved a shot from half court that rimmed out at the buzzer to force overtime.

John-Michael Wright scored 17 points for High Point (7-11, 1-3).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

