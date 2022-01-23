Alexa
Traore carries BYU over Portland 78-65

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 13:10
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead BYU to a 78-65 win over Portland on Saturday night, the Cougars' 10th consecutive home victory.

Te'Jon Lucas had 16 points and seven assists for BYU (17-4, 5-1 West Coast Conference). Seneca Knight added 14 points. Caleb Lohner had 13 points.

Tyler Robertson had 15 points for the Pilots (10-9, 1-3). Chris Austin added 11 points. Moses Wood had 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 14:58 GMT+08:00

"