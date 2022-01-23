Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Milstead carries CS Fullerton past UC San Diego 83-80

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 12:49
Milstead carries CS Fullerton past UC San Diego 83-80

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Damari Milstead had 20 points and Cal State Fullerton won its seventh straight game, beating UC San Diego 83-80 on Saturday night.

Cal State Fullerton (11-5, 5-0 Big West Conference) led the entire second half. Bryce Pope and Jake Killingsworth made back-to-back shots to pull UC San Diego to 79-78 with 1:08 remaining. The Titans made four free throws to seal it.

E.J. Anosike had 12 points and seven rebounds for Cal State Fullerton. Tray Maddox Jr. and Jalen Harris added 12 points apiece.

Toni Rocak had 20 points and seven assists for the Tritons (8-10, 2-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jake Killingsworth added 16 points. Francis Nwaokorie had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 14:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
"