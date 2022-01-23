Alexa
Archambault lifts South Dakota over St. Thomas (MN) 90-79

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 12:16
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mason Archambault scored a career-high 27 points as South Dakota defeated St. Thomas (MN) 90-79 on Saturday night. Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 22 points for the Coyotes.

Archambault made 6 of 9 3-pointers. Perrott-Hunt also had seven rebounds.

Tasos Kamateros had 14 points for South Dakota (11-7, 4-3 Summit League), which earned its fourth straight victory. Boogie Anderson added 13 points.

Riley Miller tied a season high with 24 points for the Tommies (8-10, 2-4). Anders Nelson added 19 points and six rebounds. Brooks Allen had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 13:54 GMT+08:00

"