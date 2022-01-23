Alexa
Broome leads Morehead St. past SIU-Edwardsville 77-74

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 12:07
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Johni Broome had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Morehead State stretched its winning streak to eight games, edging past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 77-74 on Saturday.

Skyelar Potter had 17 points for Morehead State (14-5, 6-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Tray Hollowell added 15 points. Jaylon Hall had 13 points.

Ray'Sean Taylor scored a season-high 26 points and had five steals for the Cougars (7-11, 1-4). DeeJuan Pruitt added 16 points. Shaun Doss Jr. had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 13:53 GMT+08:00

"