Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Roberts scores 18 to carry Stony Brook over Albany 86-75

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 11:23
Roberts scores 18 to carry Stony Brook over Albany 86-75

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Roberts came off the bench to score 18 points to lead Stony Brook to an 86-75 win over Albany on Saturday night.

Jahlil Jenkins had 16 points for Stony Brook (12-6, 4-1 America East Conference). Tykei Greene added 14 points and eight rebounds. Frankie Policelli had 12 points.

Jamel Horton had 18 points for the Great Danes (7-11, 3-3). Matt Cerruti added 15 points. Chuck Champion had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 13:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
"