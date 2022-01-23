Ike lifts Wyoming over New Mexico 93-91

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Graham Ike had 29 points and 15 rebounds as Wyoming held off a late New Mexico rally to post a 93-91 victory on Saturday. Hunter Maldonado added 25 points for the Cowboys.

Ike shot 11 for 13 from the line. Maldonado also had seven assists and six rebounds.

Drake Jeffries had 14 points and six rebounds for Wyoming (15-2, 4-0 Mountain West Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Brendan Wenzel added 13 points.

After entering the locker room at halftime with a 41-34 lead, Wyoming managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by 5 points in the second half. The Lobos' 57 points in the second half marked a season high for the team.

Jay Allen-Tovar scored a season-high 25 points for the Lobos (7-12, 0-6), who have now lost six games in a row. Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 22 points. Jaelen House had 18 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com