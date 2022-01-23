Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Falko scores 20 to lead Binghamton past NJIT 68-57

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 11:03
Falko scores 20 to lead Binghamton past NJIT 68-57

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jacob Falko had 20 points as Binghamton beat NJIT 68-57 on Saturday night.

Christian Hinckson had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Binghamton (7-8, 4-2 America East Conference). John McGriff added 11 points. Ogheneyole Akuwovo had eight rebounds.

NJIT scored 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Souleymane Diakite had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Highlanders (8-9, 3-4), who have now lost four straight games. Antwuan Butler added 12 points. Miles Coleman had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Bearcats evened the season series against the Highlanders. NJIT defeated Binghamton 67-56 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 13:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
"