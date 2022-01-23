Beijing opposes China-related topics discussed in US-Japan conference

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chinese Embassy in Japan on Saturday (Jan. 22) objected to the issues discussed in a U.S.-Japan virtual meeting the previous day.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Friday (Jan. 21) agreed to cooperate closely to deal with various issues related to China and reiterated the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. They also expressed concern over the human rights situation in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Additionally, the two leaders rejected attempts to change the status quo and exert economic pressure in the East and South China seas.

In response, the Chinese embassy in Japan issued a press release stating that the U.S.-Japan conference had made “unprovoked attacks” against China, grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, and violated international law and basic principles of international relations, per CNA.

The embassy urged Japan to correct its “misstatements and misdeeds,” stop provoking trouble, and avoid further damaging China-Japan relations.