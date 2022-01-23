Alexa
Gambrell, Jr. lifts Prairie View past Alabama St. 70-67

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 10:27
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jeremiah Gambrell, Jr. had a career-high 26 points and his 3-pointer with three seconds left lifted Prairie View past Alabama State 70-67 on Saturday.

Markedric Bell had 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Prairie View (3-12, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jawaun Daniels added 10 points and six rebounds. D'Rell Roberts had seven rebounds.

Isaiah Range had 15 points and six rebounds for the Hornets (5-14, 3-3). Trace Young added 13 points. Jordan O'Neal had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 12:22 GMT+08:00

