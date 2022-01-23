Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Williams lifts Southern over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 99-51

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 10:29
Williams lifts Southern over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 99-51

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Terrell Williams had a career-high 21 points as Southern romped past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 99-51 on Saturday.

Williams made 9 of 10 shots from the floor and added seven rebounds for the Jaguars (10-8, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who have won five straight at home. Tyrone Lyons pitched in with 19 points and five steals. Brendon Brooks added 11 points, seven assists and five steals.

Southern dominated the first half and led 60-21 at intermission.

Dequan Morris had 21 points for the Golden Lions (4-16, 2-5). Kylen Milton added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 12:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
"