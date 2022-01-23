Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Blanton leads Eastern Kentucky over North Florida 67-58

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 10:47
Blanton leads Eastern Kentucky over North Florida 67-58

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Devontae Blanton had 21 points as Eastern Kentucky beat North Florida 67-58 on Saturday night.

Jomaru Brown had 12 points for the Colonels (10-10, 2-4 Atlantic Sun Conference), who won despite scoring a season-low 26 points in the second half. Cooper Robb added 11 points, while Russhard Cruickshank had eight assists.

Jose Placer had 18 points and four assists for the Ospreys (4-16, 0-6), whose losing streak reached seven. He also had seven turnovers. Jarius Hicklen scored 11 points. Dorian James had 10 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 12:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
"