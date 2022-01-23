Alexa
Kalkbrenner leads Creighton over DePaul 60-47

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 10:11
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner tallied 18 points and 10 rebounds to lift Creighton to a 60-47 win over DePaul on Saturday.

Trey Alexander had 12 points and seven rebounds for Creighton (12-5, 4-2 Big East Conference). Ryan Hawkins added 11 points and seven rebounds.

DePaul scored 15 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jalen Terry had 10 points and six rebounds for the Blue Demons (10-8, 1-7). David Jones added three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 11:57 GMT+08:00

"