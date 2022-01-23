Alexa
Shumate scores 29 to carry McNeese St. past UIW 82-72

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 09:43
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Christian Shumate had a career-high 29 points plus 11 rebounds as McNeese State snapped its nine-game road losing streak, beating UIW 82-72 on Saturday.

Kellon Taylor had 14 points for McNeese State (8-12, 3-3 Southland Conference). Myles Lewis added 12 points. Zach Scott had 10 points.

Charlie Yoder had 25 points for the Cardinals (4-16, 1-5). Bradley Akhile added 15 points. Johnny Hughes III had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 11:56 GMT+08:00

