Clemson continues mastery of Pitt in 75-48 win

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored 19 points on 5-for-8 shooting from behind the 3-point line, PJ Hall scored 16 and Clemson cruised to a 75-48 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Chase Hunter added 13 points and David Hunger 10 for Clemson (11-8, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Tigers never trailed in the process of ending a three-game losing streak.

Clemson built a 12-5 lead within the first five minutes before Pitt closed within one on a 9-2 run in a two-and-a-half minute span. Clemson put together an 11-3 run later and built its first double-digit lead of the game at 29-19 with 5:21 before halftime.

The Tigers went to the break up 38-27, shooting 48% (12 for 25), and were never threatened after halftime. Clemson finished with nine players scoring points.

John Hughley scored 15 points for Pitt (7-12, 2-6) and Jamarius Burton and Femi Odukale each scored 10.

The Tigers have won nine straight against Pitt and own a 9-3 all-time series lead.

Both teams will be back in action again on Tuesday night, with Pitt hosting Syracuse and Clemson traveling to Duke.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25