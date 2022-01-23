Alexa
Hill scores 23 to lead Longwood past Presbyterian 71-70

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 08:57
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Justin Hill had 23 points as Longwood edged past Presbyterian 71-70 on Saturday.

Hill made 10 of 11 free throws.

DeShaun Wade had 17 points for Longwood (12-5, 4-0 Big South Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory.

Rayshon Harrison had 29 points for the Blue Hose (8-12, 0-5), who have now lost five consecutive games. Trevon Reddish-Rhone added 12 points. Winston Hill had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

"