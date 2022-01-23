Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Langley carries UNC Greensboro past Samford 61-58

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 09:08
Langley carries UNC Greensboro past Samford 61-58

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Keyshaun Langley had 15 points off the bench to lift UNC Greensboro to a 61-58 win over Samford on Saturday.

De'Monte Buckingham had 13 points for UNC Greensboro (11-8, 3-4 Southern Conference).

Logan Dye had 14 points for the Bulldogs (11-8, 1-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Ques Glover added 14 points. Jaron Rillie had 10 points. Wesley Cardet Jr. had one point and 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 10:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'
Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
"