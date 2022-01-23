Alexa
Martin scores 14 to help FAU topple Marshall 71-60

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 08:29
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin posted 14 points as Florida Atlantic won its seventh consecutive home game, topping Marshall 71-60 on Saturday.

Bryan Greenlee and Michael Forrest had 12 points each for Florida Atlantic (11-8, 4-2 Conference USA). Johnell Davis had 10 points.

Taevion Kinsey had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Thundering Herd (7-12, 0-6), whose losing streak reached nine games. Darius George added 12 points. Andrew Taylor had six rebounds.

The Owls improve to 2-0 against the Thundering Herd this season. Florida Atlantic defeated Marshall 90-77 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

