Burkhardt lifts SE Louisiana past Nicholls St. 101-93

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 08:05
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Ryan Burkhardt had a career-high 21 points as Southeastern Louisiana defeated Nicholls State 101-93 on Saturday.

Burkhardt shot 7 for 8 on 3-pointers.

Joe Kasperzyk had 19 points for Southeastern Louisiana (10-10, 5-1 Southland Conference). Gus Okafor added 17 points. Jalyn Hinton had 13 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and six blocks.

Southeastern Louisiana is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Southeastern Louisiana totaled 52 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Ty Gordon had 18 points for the Colonels (11-9, 3-3). Pierce Spencer added 18 points. Devante Carter had 15 points.

The Lions improve to 2-0 against the Colonels this season. Southeastern Louisiana defeated Nicholls State 77-72 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 10:25 GMT+08:00

