Sims lifts Middle Tennessee over Southern Miss 74-60

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 08:16
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Donovan Sims registered 16 points as Middle Tennessee stretched its home winning streak to nine games, getting past Southern Miss 74-60 on Saturday.

Teafale Lenard Jr had 12 points for Middle Tennessee (12-6, 3-2 Conference USA). Josh Jefferson added 12 points. Camryn Weston had 10 points.

Tyler Stevenson had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (6-12, 1-4). Mo Arnold added 12 points.

