Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Brumant, Settle, Hawkins lead Howard over Morgan St. 91-82

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 08:08
Brumant, Settle, Hawkins lead Howard over Morgan St. 91-82

BALTIMORE (AP) — Randall Brumant scored a season-high 22 points, Steve Settle III added 21 and Elijah Hawkins had 20 points as Howard defeated Morgan State 91-82 on Saturday.

Brumant hit 10 of 12 shots. Settle III also had eight rebounds and Hawkins posted six steals for Howard (7-8, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Conference).

De'Torrion Ware had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (6-9, 1-2). Keith McGee added 18 points. Lagio Grantsaan had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 10:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'
Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
"