Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Grambling St. defeats Mississippi Valley St. 68-64

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 08:21
Grambling St. defeats Mississippi Valley St. 68-64

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Eric Parrish had 17 points and 12 rebounds to carry Grambling State to a 68-64 win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

Tra'Michael Moton had 14 points for Grambling State (6-12, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Prince Moss added 11 points and six rebounds. AJ Taylor had 10 points.

Gary Grant had 17 points for the Delta Devils (1-16, 1-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Caleb Hunter added 13 points. Devin Gordon had 13 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 10:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'
Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
"