Smith leads UALR past Texas-Arlington 98-96 in 3OT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — D.J. Smith had a season-high 27 points as Arkansas-Little Rock beat Texas-Arlington 98-96 in triple overtime on Saturday.

Kevin Osawe made two free throws for a 98-95 lead with 10 seconds left. UTA's David Azore was fouled on a 3-point attempt with two seconds remaining and he made the second of the three free throws. A split-second shot by Azore off the inbounds pass was off the mark.

Smith hit 5 of 6 3-point tries. Kevin Osawe had 15 points for Arkansas-Little Rock (7-9, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference). Isaiah Palermo added 14 points. CJ White had 11 points and seven assists.

UALR made a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Azore scored a career-high 37 points for the Mavericks (8-11, 4-4). Carson Bischoff scored a career-high 27 points, tying the program record with nine 3-pointers. Lazaro Rojas had 12 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com