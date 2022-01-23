Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Smith leads UALR past Texas-Arlington 98-96 in 3OT

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 08:03
Smith leads UALR past Texas-Arlington 98-96 in 3OT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — D.J. Smith had a season-high 27 points as Arkansas-Little Rock beat Texas-Arlington 98-96 in triple overtime on Saturday.

Kevin Osawe made two free throws for a 98-95 lead with 10 seconds left. UTA's David Azore was fouled on a 3-point attempt with two seconds remaining and he made the second of the three free throws. A split-second shot by Azore off the inbounds pass was off the mark.

Smith hit 5 of 6 3-point tries. Kevin Osawe had 15 points for Arkansas-Little Rock (7-9, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference). Isaiah Palermo added 14 points. CJ White had 11 points and seven assists.

UALR made a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Azore scored a career-high 37 points for the Mavericks (8-11, 4-4). Carson Bischoff scored a career-high 27 points, tying the program record with nine 3-pointers. Lazaro Rojas had 12 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 10:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'
Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
"