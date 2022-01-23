Alexa
Dingle scores 31 to lift Penn over Yale 76-68

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 07:48
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Dingle tied his career high with 31 points as Penn defeated Yale 76-68 on Saturday.

Clark Slajchert had 13 points for Penn (7-12, 4-2 Ivy League). Max Martz added 11 points. Jonah Charles had six rebounds.

Jalen Gabbidon had 21 points for the Bulldogs (8-9, 2-1). Matt Knowling added 13 points. Azar Swain had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

"