South Carolina Upstate defeats Charleston Southern 70-57

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 07:49
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Gainey had 17 points and six assists as South Carolina Upstate defeated Charleston Southern 70-57 on Saturday.

Bryson Mozone had 15 points and seven rebounds for South Carolina Upstate (8-10, 5-1 Big South Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Mysta Goodloe added 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Tahlik Chavez had 18 points and six rebounds for the Buccaneers (4-14, 1-5). Sadarius Bowser added 14 points. Claudell Harris Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 09:19 GMT+08:00

