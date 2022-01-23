Alexa
Texas Christian stuns No. 15 Iowa State 59-44

By ANDREW LOGUE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/23 07:24
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Damion Baugh scored 23 points to help Texas Christian upset No. 15 Iowa State 59-44 on Saturday.

Baugh hit 11 of 17 shots, while TCU (13-3, 3-2 Big 12) held the Cyclones to their lowest point total in the 50-year history of Hilton Coliseum. The previous low was 45 points against Tennessee in 2018.

Iowa State (14-5, 2-5) struggled to get much going offensively, hitting just 31% of its shots and committing 11 turnovers.

Izaiah Brockington led the Cyclones with 19 points and 12 rebounds, marking his seven double-double of the season.

Iowa State used a 10-0 run to pull within 36-33 in the second half, but Baugh connected on a pair of jumpers to push the Horned Frogs lead back to 46-33 with 10:01 remaining.

TCU hit just two of its first nine shots but ended the slump with 3-pointers by Emanuel Miller and Damion Baugh.

The Horned Frogs put together an 11-4 run and built a 15-8 lead. The margin grew to 34-23 by halftime, with Baugh closing out the period with a jumper.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State came into Saturday needing a win to steady its NCAA Tournament hopes after losing four of six games following a 12-0 start. TCU's previous three games were decided by a total of 5 points.

UP NEXT

TCU: hosts Texas on Tuesday,

Iowa State: visits Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Updated : 2022-01-23 08:54 GMT+08:00

