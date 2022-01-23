Alexa
Hamilton scores 30 to send UNLV past San Jose State 70-62

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 07:02
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryce Hamilton had 30 points as UNLV beat San Jose State 70-62 on Saturday.

Hamilton hit 8 of 10 free throws and finished with nine rebounds for the Runnin' Rebels (11-8, 3-3 Mountain West Conference). Jordan McCabe had 11 points and Royce Hamm Jr. added 14 rebounds.

Trey Anderson totaled 19 points and nine rebounds to pace the Spartans (7-10, 0-5), who have lost five straight. Omari Moore added 17 points and seven rebounds.

The Runnin' Rebels improve to 2-0 against the Spartans on the season. UNLV defeated San Jose State 81-56 last Monday.

Updated : 2022-01-23 08:53 GMT+08:00

