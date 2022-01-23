Alexa
Burns scores 19, sparks Winthrop past Gardner-Webb 64-62

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 06:30
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. scored 19 points to help Winthrop slip past Gardner-Webb 64-62 on Saturday.

Cory Hightower had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (12-6, 5-0 Big South Conference), who have won six straight. Micheal Anumba added 14 points and his two free throws gave Winthrop the lead for good, 54-53, with 2:52 left to play.

Lance Terry scored a season-high 20 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs (9-10, 3-3). Terry hit a 3-pointer with 7 seconds left to cap the scoring. Patrick Good missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for the Eagles, but D'Maurian Williams missed a 3-pointer for Gardner-Webb on the game's final shot. Zion Williams added 11 points. Anthony Selden had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 08:52 GMT+08:00

