Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Screen carries Bucknell past Holy Cross 68-65

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 06:24
Screen carries Bucknell past Holy Cross 68-65

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Andre Screen tallied 12 points and 13 rebounds to carry Bucknell to a 68-65 win over Holy Cross on Saturday, ending the Bison's eight-game losing streak.

Xander Rice had 16 points for Bucknell (4-16, 1-7 Patriot League). Andrew Funk added 14 points. Ian Motta had 12 points.

Screen's two free throws with five seconds left gave Bucknell a 68-63 lead.

Gerrale Gates scored a career-high 32 points plus 13 rebounds and five assists for the Crusaders (3-14, 1-4). Nolan Dorsey added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 07:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'
Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
390,000 obtain Taiwan’s digital COVID pass during first morning
390,000 obtain Taiwan’s digital COVID pass during first morning
"