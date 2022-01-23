Alexa
Kochera leads William & Mary past Drexel 83-75

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 05:56
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Connor Kochera scored a season-high 23 points as William & Mary broke its seven-game road losing streak, beating Drexel 83-75 on Saturday.

Ben Wight added 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Tribe.

Brandon Carroll had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for William & Mary (4-15, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Yuri Covington added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Camren Wynter tied a season high with 26 points plus seven rebounds and six assists for the Dragons (8-8, 3-3). Amari Williams added 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Xavier Bell had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 07:48 GMT+08:00

