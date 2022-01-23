Diong's last-minute dunk carries UCF past Tulane

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cheikh Mbacke Diong made a dunk with 49 seconds left to give Central Florida the lead en route to a 68-66 win over Tulane on Saturday.

Diong tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds and Darius Johnson had 17 points and seven rebounds for Central Florida (12-5, 4-3 American Athletic Conference). Darin Green Jr. added 14 points. Brandon Mahan had 10 points.

Jaylen Forbes had 17 points for the Green Wave (7-9, 4-3). Jalen Cook added 16 points. Kevin Cross had 13 points.

