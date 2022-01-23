Phillips, Sims lead UNC Wilmington over Towson 81-77 in OT

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Shykeim Phillips had 18 points to lead five UNC Wilmington players in double figures as the Seahawks won their eighth straight game, edging past Towson 81-77 in overtime on Saturday.

Jaylen Sims added 15 points for the Seahawks. Jaylen Fornes chipped in 13, Jamahri Harvey scored 12 and James Baker Jr. had 10. Sims also had seven rebounds, while Fornes posted seven rebounds.

Cam Holden had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (14-6, 5-2 Colonial Athletic Conference), whose five-game winning streak came to an end. Antonio Rizzuto added 16 points as did Nicolas Timberlake.

