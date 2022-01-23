Alexa
Jones scores 18 to lift Cornell past Harvard 76-61

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 05:46
ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Jones came off the bench to tally 18 points to lift Cornell to a 76-61 win over Harvard on Saturday, the Big Red's seventh consecutive home victory.

Sarju Patel had 14 points and six rebounds for Cornell (10-6, 2-3 Ivy League). Dean Noll added 13 points. Chris Manon had 10 points.

Noah Kirkwood had 18 points for the Crimson (10-6, 2-2). Louis Lesmond added 14 points. Samuel Silverstein had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 07:22 GMT+08:00

