No. 15 Texas earns sixth road win, rolls past TCU 68-47

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor and Audrey Warren combined to score 27 points and distribute nine assists as No. 15 Texas continued its season-long road success by cruising past in-state Big 12 Conference rival TCU 68-47 on Saturday.

Coming off a statement win at No. 7 Iowa State, 66-48 on Wednesday, the Longhorns are now 6-1 on the road with four wins coming against ranked teams. Texas has now won four straight and nine of its last 11 meetings with the Horned Frogs and hold a 47-4 advantage all-time in the series.

Aliyah Matharu hit two 3-pointers as the Longhorns built a 16-10 lead that ballooned to a 38-19 lead at intermission.

Allen-Taylor hit 6 of 10 shots from the field, had five assists and a pair of steals for Texas (14-3, 4-2). Warren came off the bench to score 13 points and dish four assists. Rori Harmon added five assists and Loren Ebo grabbed 13 rebounds and added 10 points.

Lauren Heard paced TCU (6-9, 2-4) with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Yummy Morris added 11 points.

Texas returns home to play Kansas State on Wednesday before facing No. 14 Oklahoma on the road Saturday. Texas Christian plays at West Virginia on Tuesday and at Kansas State on Saturday.

