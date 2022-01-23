Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Spencer scores 25 to lift Loyola (Md.) past American 78-73

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 05:30
Spencer scores 25 to lift Loyola (Md.) past American 78-73

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cam Spencer had 25 points as Loyola (Md.) narrowly beat American 78-73 on Saturday.

Spencer hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Jaylin Andrews had 17 points for Loyola (Md.) (12-7, 6-2 Patriot League). Kenneth Jones added 10 points and seven assists. Milos Ilic had 10 points.

Connor Nelson scored a career-high 23 points for the Eagles (5-12, 1-4). Matt Rogers added 13 points. Stacy Beckton Jr. had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 07:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'
Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
390,000 obtain Taiwan’s digital COVID pass during first morning
390,000 obtain Taiwan’s digital COVID pass during first morning
"