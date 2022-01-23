Alexa
Plowden carries Bowling Green past Western Michigan 82-75

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 05:34
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Daeqwon Plowden had 23 points as Bowling Green topped Western Michigan 82-75 on Saturday.

Plowden made 8 of 10 shots. He added seven rebounds.

Myron Gordon had 10 points for Bowling Green (10-9, 3-5 Mid-American Conference). Samari Curtis added 10 points.

Lamar Norman Jr. had 20 points for the Broncos (4-14, 0-7), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Mileek McMillan added 15 points. Mack Smith had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 07:22 GMT+08:00

