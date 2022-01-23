Choh scores 20 to carry Brown over Columbia 93-74

NEW YORK (AP) — Tamenang Choh scored 20 points and Brown topped Columbia 93-74 on Saturday.

Paxson Wojcik had 15 points for Brown (10-11, 2-4 Ivy League). Nana Owusu-Anane added 12 points. Perry Cowan had 11 points.

Ike Nweke had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Lions (4-12, 1-3). Zavian McLean added 11 points. Cameron Shockley-Okeke had 11 points.

