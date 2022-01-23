Cooks scores 19 to lead Hofstra over Northeastern 72-50

BOSTON (AP) — Zach Cooks came off the bench to score 19 points to carry Hofstra to a 72-50 win over Northeastern on Saturday.

Aaron Estrada had 16 points and eight rebounds for Hofstra (12-7, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Darlinstone Dubar added 10 points. Omar Silverio had eight rebounds.

Jalen Ray, whose 15 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Pride, scored two points. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

Jahmyl Telfort had 11 points for the Huskies (6-12, 0-7), who have now lost eight games in a row. Chris Doherty added 10 points and seven rebounds. Coleman Stucke had seven rebounds.

