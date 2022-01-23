Alexa
Krikke scores 21 to carry Valparaiso past Indiana St. 75-73

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 04:48
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Ben Krikke had 21 points and his final two on a jumper with six seconds left lifted Valparaiso past Indiana State 75-73 on Saturday.

Preston Ruedinger's three-pointer with 3:24 left put the Beacons up by eight, 73-65, but Indiana State scored eight straight points, four on field goals by Cameron Henry, to tie the game at 73-73 on two free throws by Julian Larry. Larry got off a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that caromed off.

Kevion Taylor had 17 points for Valparaiso (10-10, 3-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Kobe King added 15 points. Sheldon Edwards had six rebounds.

Henry tied a season high with 25 points and had six rebounds for the Sycamores (8-10, 1-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Kailex Stephens added 13 points and seven rebounds. Zach Hobbs had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 06:16 GMT+08:00

