Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bishop leads George Washington past Rhode Island 63-61

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 04:26
Bishop leads George Washington past Rhode Island 63-61

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — James Bishop scored 15 points and hit a go-ahead jumper with 55 seconds remaining to propel George Washington to a 63-61 victory over Rhode Island on Saturday.

Hunter Dean had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Colonials (6-11, 2-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), who snapped a six-game losing streak on the road.

Jeremy Sheppard had 12 points for the Rams (12-5, 3-2), who led 33-25 at halftime. Makhel Mitchell added 11 points and six blocks. Ishmael Leggett had 11 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 06:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'
Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
390,000 obtain Taiwan’s digital COVID pass during first morning
390,000 obtain Taiwan’s digital COVID pass during first morning
"